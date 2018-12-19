PICTURES: Sheffield Wednesday stars spread Christmas cheer around city

Sheffield Wednesday yesterday spread festive cheer all over the city during their annual ‘Blue and White Christmas Day’ event.

The day sees players and staff visit six places in Sheffield that make a huge difference to the lives of many in the city on a daily basis.

Sheffield Wednesday players meet Andrew Battye at Weston Park Hospital in Sheffield.

This year, the first team squad, manager, chairman and staff split into six groups to visit the Sheffield Royal Society of the Blind, Hallam FM Cash for Kids, Children’s Hospital, Weston Park Cancer Charity, St Luke’s Hospice and Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice.

Tchad Western, corporate partnerships manager at The Children’s Hospital Charity said: “We would like to extend a huge thank you to the players and staff at Sheffield Wednesday who gave up their time to bring some festive cheer to our young patients today.”

And a spokesperson from Bluebell Wood said: “The day was filled with lots fun and laughter with the team. Thank you so much to all the players for bringing a Blue And White Christmas to Bluebell Wood.”

SWFC Christmas visit to Bluebell Wood.

SWFC Christmas visit to Sheffield Children's Hospital.

