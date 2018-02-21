PICTURES: Sheffield man arrested after cannabis farm discovery

Have your say

A Sheffield man has been arrested after police found a cannabis farm at his home.

Officers from the Parson Cross and Southey Green neighbourhood policing team this morning executed a drugs warrant on Mansel Road in Parson Cross.

Officers with the cannabis they discovered.

A quantity of cannabis was seized during the raid along with a number of other items.

A police spokesperson a date with the judge awaits the 47-year-old man they arrested at the property.

They added that if anyone had any information regarding drug activity within Parson Cross or Southey Green areas, they should call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Alternatively, if you see officers out and about in the area, you can talk to them face to face.