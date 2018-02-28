PICTURES: Sheffield goes sledging crazy!

Sheffield has been turned into a winter wonderland - and the city’s kids are loving it!

With many schools closed, the area’s youngsters took the opportunity to get outside and enjoy the snow.

sledging at Tapton field

Tapton field was one of the places packed with sledgers making the most of the white stuff while it lasts.

And with sub-zero temperatures forecast to last a few days yet, there are sure to be more chances for thrill-seekers to get their fill of fun.

If you have pictures of you and yours enjoying the snow in Sheffield, send them to readerspics@thestar.co.uk.

sledging at Tapton field Lily Holt

