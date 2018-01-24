PICTURES: See inside former Sheffield city centre bank before it goes under the hammer

One of Sheffield's former banks could be set for a new lease of life when it goes under the hammer next month.

The former Midland Bank, on Church Street, will go to auction in London February 14 with a guide price of around £950,000 or £65,000 per annum rent.

Inside the former bank.

Agents Crosthwaite Commercial said the two-storey building was Grade II-listed and had a spectacular domed roof.

Tesco Express is currently housed in part of the building next door but around 3,500 sq ft of floorspace on the ground floor is up for grabs.

An information leaflet on the property said: "The property, a landmark former bank building, is a Grade II-listed property now comprising a large ground-floor shop and separate self-contained accommodation accessed from Church Street with ornate features."

It also said the building had consent to be used for leisure and retail.

The auction will take place at The Raidsson Blue Portman Hotel, Portman Square, London, on February 14.