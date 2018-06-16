PICTURES: See inside cannabis factory uncovered by police in Sheffield suburb

This is the forest of plants which were found inside the latest cannabis factory to be busted by police in Sheffield.

Officers discovered the drugs den in Oughtibridge yesterday, and today shared these photos revealing the scale of the operation.

The cannabis farm was discovered by police yesterday

"Excellent work by Sheffield West officers at an address in Oughtibridge yesterday, where a large amount of cannabis plants were recovered," said South Yorkshire Police.

The exact location of the premises has yet to be revealed, nor is it known at this stage whether anyone has been arrested in connection with the find.

The latest discovery comes just over a week after police raided a cannabis farm in the Manor area of Sheffield.