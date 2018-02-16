PICTURES: Schoolchildren shoot hoops with Sheffield Sharks star

Youngsters had a day to remember when they played basketball with a Sheffield Sharks' star.

Pupils at Fox Hill Primary School enjoyed a Be Healthy Be Braun session with star player forward Chris Alexander as part of the club's community work.

Sarp Kaya, pictured, taking part in the Sharks Basketball session. Picture: Marie Caley.

Joel Mills, Sharks' head of community, said the session was "just the tip of the iceberg" in terms of the club's work in schools across South Yorkshire.

"The sessions are all about encouraging primary school children to lead healthy lifestyles by educating them on the principles of being healthy and providing hem with the opportunity to do that," he said.

"The kids absolutely love it. The feedback from teachers, head teachers and children is fantastic. Everyone is welcoming of it.2

The project, which is run in conjunction with the Sharks' main sponsor B Braun, runs in 25 schools across South Yorkshire and North Derbyshire.

Chris Alexander, Sheffield Sharks player, pictured working with children from Fox Hill Primary school, during a B.Healthy B.Braun session at the school. Picture: Marie Caley

It sees Sharks players go into schools and teach children about the importance of having a healthy diet and exercise. The club also run two other programmes in the community.

Mr Mills added: "We are very active in the community. The players really enjoy going into schools. They are not just basketball players - they are ambassadors for the sport and role models for literally hundreds of children across the Sheffield city region."

For more information on the Sharks' community work call Mr Mills on 0114 2573180 or visit www.sharksbasketball.org.