Pictures reveal extent of ‘dangerous landslip’ near homes on Sheffield estate 

Angry residents are calling for urgent action to tackle a landslip which they claim has caused public paths to become dangerous and unsafe.

People living in Norfolk Park say a 10ft high grass verge has slipped causing water and mud to collect on a path at Park Spring Drive.

Cracks in the road.

This has also left a 'dangerous' gap at the side of another path at the top of the verge.

Residents say they have been battling for two years to make the site safe but claim there has been little action taken by the authorities.

The council and a housing company denied this and said a number of works have been carried out at the site.

The grass banking.

One resident, who did not want to be named, claimed he and his neighbours have been forced to go out and clear mess from the path 'two of three times a week' when there is heavy rainfall.

The 48-year-old man said: “We are just getting sick of it now. We have to go out and clear it up as mud and water collects on the path at the bottom. In winter this is very dangerous as it freezes over.

“And because the land is slipping at the top it is leaving about a two-foot gap, which is dangerous in itself.

Barriers have been installed.

“There are a lot of elderly residents and school kids who use the paths. It is only a matter of time before someone slips and falls really badly.”

He added he has “lost count” of the number of times he has contacted Sheffield Council and highways contractor Amey asking for action over the last two years.

He said workmen have been out twice to put tarmac down to fill in the gap at the top of the verge but this has simply slipped down the hill.

“These were all temporary measures that have not worked.

Part of the banking.

“It needs some work doing to stop the verge from slipping and there needs to be some sort of drainage for the excess water to run off at the bottom.”

Nick Hetherington, network asset manager at Amey, said: “A team from Streets Ahead have attended the site at Park Spring Drive a number of times in the last year, including this afternoon (Wednesday).

“Each time, barriers have been checked to ensure the footway remains safe. However, the banking adjacent to the footways are not maintained by Streets Ahead. Places for People, who are responsible, are aware of the issue.

“We will continue to monitor the site and make safe when required until the issue has been resolved and the footway can be repaired.”

In a statement, housing company Places for People said: “We recently carried out a full technical survey of the bank. The wall supporting the bank is structurally sound, but further works are needed to the grass bank.

The grass banking in Norfolk Park.

“These works are being planned with our contractors and we will write to local residents by 15 February with our action plan and key dates for completion.

“We will also review any drainage issues as part of this work. We would encourage any affected local residents to contact us if they have any concerns.”