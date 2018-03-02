PICTURES: Residents amazed after IGLOO appears on Sheffield estate

Have your say

The people of a Sheffield estate were amazed after an IGLOO appeared on their estate.

The traditional Eskimo shelter has been built on communal land near Mount Street on the Lansdowne estate in Sharrow.

The Mount Street igloo.

It has been created from about 100 blocks of ice and the finished structure stands over 6 ft tall.

The builder - local man Keir Parsons, 36 - said he did it all himself with a bit of help from people who live nearby.

He revealed it is in fact the second igloo he has built - the first being built in Oxford in the equally chilly winter of 2010.

"I used the coolbox in the picture to form the blocks and a saw to shape them," he said.

"I am not planning to sleep in it though I may well have a chilly 'housewarming' party!"

