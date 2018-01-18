PICTURES: Rare 1960s photos of Rolling Stones in Doncaster unearthed for first time in 50 years

A photographer who caused a sensation when he unearthed never-seen-before photos of The Beatles in his attic has revealed he has struck lucky AGAIN.

Paul Berriff, 71, couldn't believe it when he unearthed photos of fresh-faced Jimi Hendrix, Mick Jagger and Pink Floyd taken before their heydays in the 1960s two years later.

Keith Richards backstage at the Gaumont in Doncaster. Photo: Paul Beriff/SWNS

The documentary-maker made headlines around the world after he published 38 early career photos of the Fab Four he took as a cub photographer aged 16.

He found the now-iconic black and white stills taken during their tours in Yorkshire after going through hundreds of negatives in a box in his attic in 2010.

But he reveals that he has struck lucky twice while going trawling through another box of 800 negatives in his loft near Northallerton.

He was stunned to find some 30 cellophane-wrapped negatives of 1960s artists Roy Orbison, Marianne Faithfull, The Hollies, The Searchers, as well as three photos of Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger, Jimi Hendrix and Pink Floyd.

Photographer Paul Beriff in the 1960s. Photo: Paul Beriff/SWNS

The collection includes a fresh-faced Jagger ahead of going on stage at Doncaster's Gaumont Theatre in 1964 along with bandmate Keith Richards.

"I couldn't believe it - it was the second time round," he said.

"I do remember who I photographed and can remember because as a teenager this was the greatest thing since sliced bread.

"I was just beginning in the media myself as a junior press photographer and I used the pop groups as a way to practice my skills."

Photographer Paul Beriff uncovered a treasure trove of 60s photos. Photo: Paul Beriff/SWNS

The BAFTA-winning filmmaker's three black and white stills of the rock legends are expected to fetch thousands of pounds at Cheffins auction house in Cambridge later this month.

They were among 30 new behind-the-scenes photos of other 1960s musicians Mr Berriff took when he was given unlimited access to pap upcoming bands at music venues for the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Mr Berriff, who survived of the Twin Towers 9/11 attack and heard The Beatles dress rehearse their global hit 'I Want To Hold Your Hand' before its public debut in 1963, said: "I found The Beatles' pictures' negatives - that became quite a sensation at the time but then a couple of years later I went through the negatives again and I was astonished to find that I had these ones.

"After the Beatles' discovery that was quite impressive enough and I concentrated on marketing those and publicising that and it hadn't occurred to me to go through other things.

The Searchers in the 1960s. Photo: Paul Beriff/SWNS

"I think I found the Beatles' negatives and drew a line under that but I probably had a cursory look at other pictures which were not pop group stuff."

The photographer said he remembers snapping the legends but did not expect to find his lost snaps among hundreds of negatives he stored in a box in his attic.

The three images from his Rock Legends collection have only been exhibited twice in the UK and will go on sale for the first time at Cheffins auction house during on January 25.

The include an image of Jimi Hendrix in his dressing room at the Leeds Odeon Theatre in April 1967; Mick Jagger ahead of going on stage at the Gaumont Theatre in Doncaster in 1964 and members of Pink Floyd recording their single ‘Scarecrow’ at the Abbey Road studios in 1967.

These have been printed in limited edition runs of only 100 and are expected to fetch up to £1,000 each.

Cheffins Director Martin Millard said: “Some of these pictures have never been seen by the public before and none of them have been offered for sale at auction.

Roy Orbison was one of the stars captured on Paul's camera. Photo: Paul Beriff/SWNS

"We hope that the cache of such limited prints, offered on the open market, will draw global interest from both music enthusiasts and those interested in 20th century photography.”

Mr Berriff was awarded an OBE in the Queen's 90th Birthday Honours list began his career photographing the emerging rock and pop groups in 1963.

He was a press photographer on the Yorkshire Evening Post before becoming the youngest television cameraman for BBC TV News.

He won two BAFTA's after transferring to factual programming and documentaries and in 2017 was awarded the Guild of Television Professionals top award for continued excellence in cinematography.

Rocker Jimi Hendrix on a visit to Yorkshire in the 1960s. Photo: Paul Beriff/SWNS

One of Paul's iconic photographs of The Beatles. Photo: Paul Beriff/SWNS