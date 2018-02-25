PICTURES: Police officer 'seriously injured' after altercation in Sheffield

Two police officers have been injured - one seriously - after responding to an 'altercation' at a house in Sheffield.

Just after 2pm this afternoon (Sunday 25 February), officers attended a property on Netherfield Road, Crookesd, following reports of an altercation between two men.

A van is cordoned off by the police on Netherfield Road.

While making enquiries at the property, a 43-year-old man became violent towards two officers.

Additional resources were immediately deployed to the address and the 43-year-old was arrested on suspicion of assault.

One officer sustained a serious injury to his head in the incident and one officer sustained minor injuries. Both are currently at hospital receiving treatment.

Eyewitnesses reported a heavy police presence in the area with both the house and a van having been cordoned off.

Two ambulances have also attended the scene, one of which was escorted away from the scene by officers.

Posting on Twitter, Superintendent Paul McCurry of South Yorkshire Police said: "This is unacceptable two officers have responded to a violent domestic in Sheffield and have been assaulted.

"Both now on route to hospital, the offender is in custody. Officers continue to put themselves in harms way to protect the public."