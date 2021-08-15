Pictures of major fire which caused road closures in Eckington

Police from the North East Derbyshire Response Team urged drivers to avoid Eckington if they could at the time of the fire on Friday evening.

Officers earlier had said that Henry Street and Main Road at Eckington were closed and that Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service were at the scene.

The pictures, which was sent in by a reader, show the scene as fire crews worked to put the flames out.

This picture of fire crews tacking the blaze in Eckington was kindly sent to us by reader Sarah Hurt.

Residents said that the blaze had been a garage fire behind shops in the town, on the border of Sheffield and North East Derbshire..

Stagecoach Yorkshire said they were forced to make changes to services around Eckington at the time because of the fire which left them unable to serve Middle Handley and the top end of Eckington.