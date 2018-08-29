PICTURES: Much-loved horse Freddie saved from muddy ditch in Sheffield field 

Much-loved horse Freddie found himself in a sticky situation when he became bogged down in a muddy ditch in Sheffield.

But thankfully firefighters from Elm Lane and Tankersley stations were on hand to rescue the stricken animal from the ditch in a field just off Thompson Hill in High Green.

His owners looked on as the crews managed to haul the horse out of trouble on Monday just before 6pm.

In a statement, the fire service said he was unhurt and manged to get out safe and well.

Freddie becomes stuck.

