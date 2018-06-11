PICTURES: Man caught over Sheffield Cathedral thefts

A man has been charged over the theft of a laptop and a box of tea from Sheffield Cathedral.

The man, who has not yet been named by police, was caught by officers on Friday after staff reported the thefts of the two items.

Laptop.

He has since been charged with the offence.

A spokesperson for the Sheffield Central Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "Officers from Sheffield Central NPT were stopped earlier today by staff at the cathedral who had reported the theft of a laptop and box from the cathedral the day before and had seen the suspect in the area again.

"Officers managed to quickly locate the male who admitted to the offence and to still having the laptop at his home address. Officer subsequently recovered the laptop and box and the male was reported on summons for the offence.

"One happy owner, one offender brought to justice."