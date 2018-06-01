PICTURES: Man arrested after 'scruffy van' crashes into Sheffield stream

A van which crashed over a bridge and into a Sheffield stream was being pursued by police, officers from Derbyshire have confirmed.

The Transit van smashed through part of a concrete bridge before ending up in Short Brook in Westfield at about noon today.

Picture from @DerbyshireRPU on Twitter.

The Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said they began following the van after its 'scruffy' condition 'set off the coppers nose' when they spotted it in Eckington.

DRAMATIC PICTURES: Van crashes over bridge and into Sheffield waterway after alleged police chase

After the vehicle failed to stop they pursued it into Sheffield where they were assisted by officers from South Yorkshire.

Resident Mark Hydes told the Star that two men were inside the van when it crashed but one managed to get away.

Derbyshire Police confirmed one person was arrested and property believed to be stolen was recovered.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: "Following a short police pursuit of a Ford Transit van a 22-year-old man from Sheffield was arrested on suspicion of a number of alleged incidents of theft in Nottinghamshire."

As the alleged thefts took place in Nottinghamshire, the investigation will now be dealt with by the Nottinghamshire force.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting reference 496-01061018 or Crimsteopper, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.