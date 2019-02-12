Pictures: Love is in the air – Wedding days over the years

Wedding Group of Miss Hilda Willis and Mr. Ernest Ford outside 340 Main Road, Darnall, 1924
To tie in with what is said to be the most romantic day of the year, St Valentine’s Day, take a look at our pictures of wedding days in years gone by.

Wedding of George Woolf and Alice Walker, 1905

Wedding of one of the wounded soldiers from Dore Hospital at St. John's Church, Abbeydale, 1916

Marriage of John Truswell and Annie Hall, 1929

Marriage of Charles Lee and Maud Foster, 1915

Unidentified wedding. Do you recognise anyone in this picture. Let us know at archives@sheffield.gov.uk if you do

Charles Hall of Hillsborough with his wife [Nell] taken on the occasion of their wedding. Charles served in the Coldstream Guards in World War One. He was killed in action on 27 Jul 1917.

Guests at wedding of Beatrice Lowe, Ivy Cottages, Shiregreen, 1890s

Richard Arthur Sparling (1890-1972), Sheffield City Battalion and Millie Archer on their wedding day, 1915

