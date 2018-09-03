These are the pictures that show Doncaster Rovers’ beloved Belle Vue ground lives on – 12 years after its closure.

The photos are likely to evoke some stirring memories for Doncaster supporters, showing that even after more than a decade after the stadium played host to its very last fixture, a few crumbling sections of terrace are still recognisable.

The old terrace is sill clearly visible - twelve years after fans last stood there.

The very last match was played at the stadium in December 2006 before Rovers’ switch to the brand new Keepmoat Stadium.

Following the game, a 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest, the ground quickly became an overgrown and sorry sight and a target for vandals as well as those wanting to take one last look at the ground.

READ MORE: PICTURE GALLERY: Glory days of Doncaster Rovers’ lost Belle Vue ground – new unseen pictures

Home to the club from 1923, shortly after Rovers departed, the old Main Stand was blown apart by a huge gas explosion.

A red perimeter wall from the old Belle Vue.

The blast hastened the demise and demolition of the stadium – but for several years afterwards, terracing, perimeter walls and even an overgrown pitch remained.

READ MORE: Final farewell as Belle Vue says goodbye

In recent years however, the ground has been swallowed up by a brand new housing estate with the last few reminders of the ground being erased for good.

But in among the construction work on the site, part of the Rossington End terrace lives on – the part of the ground where away supporters were housed for many years during the club’s tenure of the stadium.

READ MORE: ON THIS DAY: Doncaster Rovers’ Belle Vue blown up in gas blast – PICTURES

Beneath construction materials, the familiar terracing steps are there – and even a red breezeblock section of perimeter wall lives on.

The housing site developers have already paid tribute to Rovers’ 83 years at Belle Vue by naming streets with club connections and incorporating the club’s badge into the architecture of some of the buildings.