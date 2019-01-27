PICTURES: Lantern walk brightens up Sheffield neighbourhood's night

A lantern walk through a Sheffield neighbourhood helped to make January a little brighter last night.

The Shiregreen Winter Lantern Walk built on the success of similar events in 2016 and 2017, which brought hundreds of people out onto the streets.

Melanie King on the Shiregreen Winter Lantern Walk. Picture: Andrew Roe

The event had a theme of ‘starlight and space’. Starting from the Shiregreen Community Centre, the procession danced to the music of the Sheffield University Samba Band as it made its way to the United Reformed Church on Valentine Crescent, where hot food was served.

Community and youth groups including 231st Shiregreen Scouts, the URC Junior and Girls Group and Forge Youth Club made willow lanterns in the shape of stars, planets and spaceships. Pushchairs were decorated as space buggies too.

Sheffield Council and Sanctuary Housing backed the project, which was co-ordinated by Penny Rea of Wincobank Hill Connects.

Penny said it was a ‘fantastic spectacle’, adding: “It’s just brilliant how all the different groups have been keen to get involved."

Shiregreen Winter Lantern Walk. Picture: Andrew Roe

