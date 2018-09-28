PICTURES: Inside Sheffield swingers club La Chambre as famed sex venue turns 20

Here's a glimpse inside Sheffield’s world famous swingers club La Chambre – as the venue prepares to celebrate its 20th birthday.

The former pub in Attercliffe first opened its doors as a sex club in 1998 - and attracts some 250 frolicking couples from across the UK each weekend to indulge in all sorts of fruity fun and games - and we've delved into our archives to reveal a sneak peek inside.

The hot tub as it looked in the year 2000.

Barry and wife Marie Calvert - who has slept with more than 3,000 men during a lifetime of swinging - were responsible for opening the club - formerly the Robin Hood pub - on Attercliffe Road and the pair have written books about their escapades at La Chambre which has 20,000 members.

The club boasts a sauna, swimming pool as well as a torture dungeon and upstairs "playrooms" where men and women gather each weekend for mutual fun.

The club in Attercliffe Road comes alive each weekend.

A Las Vegas newspaper once voted it the third best visitor attraction in the world. Top was the Grand Canyon.

So take a look behind the closed doors of La Chambre as we say happy 20th birthday!

Barry and Marie Calvert behind the bar at La Chambre.

Marie Calvert says she has slept with 3,000 men during a lifetime of swinging.

The club has more than 20,000 members.

The club has its own pole for pole dancing.

The couple opened the club in 1998.

Barry and Marie in one of the upstairs 'playrooms'

The couple launched La Chambre in a former pub in Attercliffe.