PICTURES: Huge blaze raging in Doncaster

Dramatic pictures have emerged showing firefighters tackling a huge blaze in Doncaster this afternoon.

The images, tweeted by resident Dale Ricketts, show crews at the scene of a blaze in Colliery Road, Denaby Main.

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said three crews are tackling flames that engulfed a series of portable cabins.

Plumes of smoke.

She added that firefighters were called out at 1.40pm and they were still at the scene an hour later.

The cause of the blaze is not yet known.