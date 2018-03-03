PICTURES: How new bowling alley and bar in Sheffield city centre could look

These striking photos show how a new bowling alley coming to Sheffield could look.
The Star revealed earlier this week how Lane7 plans to open a new alley on The Moor, complete with bar, retro gaming arcades, karaoke, ping pong and pool.
The venue is due to join H&M and New Look at the top of the shopping parade, where the vacant BHS store is located, once the third phase of regeneration is completed next year.
These photos of Lane7's existing venues in Middlesbrough, Newcastle and Aberdeen give bowling fans a taste of what to expect when it rolls into town.
Charlie Snow, operations manager at Lane7 said: "We can’t wait to roll into The Moor. We'll be bringing the whole shebang…..walnut bowling lanes, retro arcades, karaoke, ping pong, pool and a full bar offer. It’s going to be next level – watch this space!"
The plans have met with a largely positive reaction from Sheffield, who have welcomed the promise of more leisure facilities in the city centre, following the opening of the Light Cinema last year.