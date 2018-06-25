PICTURES: How major revamp for Sheffield shopping centre would look

These images show how a major revamp at a shopping centre in Sheffield, including the construction of nearly 80 new flats, could look.

Plans to renovate Hillsborough Exchange and create 78 homes above the complex have been unveiled.

How the revamped shopping centre would look from houses to the rear

The developer Killultagh Estates revealed it hopes to apply this summer for planning permission and, should the proposals get the green light, to begin construction in 2020 and complete the work in 2021.

The potential impact on parking and on traffic in the area proved to be the major talking points at last week's public exhibition.

Simon Collingwood, director of the PR firm Quatro, which is representing the developer, said the number of car parking spaces for shoppers should remain similar to the 95 currently available in the rooftop car park, though this could change slightly if additional bays are provided for disabled visitors and cyclists.

He said talks were ongoing with Sheffield Council's planning department about how many spaces there would be for residents of the new homes, and how to minimise the impact on traffic both while work is taking place and once the homes are occupied.

How the shopping centre would look from Hillsborough Barracks

"In terms of parking for residents, because of the comments we've had from the local community I think the team is going to have to look at that slightly harder," he added.

Mr Collingwood said the retail space would increase slightly under the proposals and it was hoped that existing shops could be retained and some new ones added.

He explained that the centre would remain open while the work is being carried out and public toilets, the lack of which a bugbear for some shoppers at present, would be provided as part of the upgrade.

The height of the building would rise to five storeys with the addition of the flats, and Killultagh estimates the work would create around 240 new jobs.

Hillsborough Exchange as it looks today (pic: Google)

The apartments would be affordable social rented housing, consisting mostly of one and two-bedroom flats with two larger three-bedroom homes.

The complex on Hillsborough Road opened in 1988 and, with no major renovations having taken place since then, Killultagh claims improvements are needed to 'future-proof' the shopping centre.

Hillsborough Exhange is home to shops including Home Bargains, Wilko and Boots. It attracts just under 100,000 visitors a week, according to its owner.