Pictures emerge of van on its roof on Doncaster street amid reports of police chase 

Pictures have emerged of a van flipped over onto its roof amid reports that it was earlier involved in a police chase.

It is reported that the van driver crashed into a car after earlier being pursued by officers in an unmarked vehicle and then fled the scene on foot.

Police at the scene. Picture: Jamie Cook

The incident happened on Stoops Lane at the junction with Clayworth Drive in Bessacarr yesterday.

Stoops Lane was closed while police dealt with the incident but it is believed it has since been reopened.

The crashed van.

It has not yet been confirmed if the van was being pursued by police when the collision happened.

We have contacted South Yorkshire Police and are awaiting further details.

Incident. Picture: Jamie Cook