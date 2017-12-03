PICTURES: Eerie look inside Sheffield's abandoned Chapeltown Baths

After spending almost five decades at the heart of the community the iconic Chapeltown Baths closed in February 2016 - and here what they look like today.

The much-loved swimming pool closed its doors for the final time in February 2016 - and these photographs show how the building has fallen into disrepair since its closure.

Chapeltown Baths have fallen into a state of disrepair in the 22-months since its closure. Picture: Azzy Explores

They were taken last week by urban explorer, Azzy Explores.

"I saw it and I was actually amazed, because I could imagine all of the laughter and splashing before it was derelict, and now it just seemed empty," they said.

The swimming pool made a splash for 55 years, but was closed after Sheffield Council decided redeveloping the site would be too costly and would not provide value for money.

A new £7million swimming facility opened up the road in High Green last year.

