PICTURES: Drivers avoid serious injury in Woodhead Pass smash

Motorists escaped without serious injuries after a collision on the Woodhead Pass yesterday.

Emergency services were alerted to the smash, between the A616 near Langsett and A6024 near Glossop, at 4.30pm yesterday and found the mangled wreckage of four vehicles.

The aftermath of a collision on the Woodhead Pass yesterday

A van had landed on its side on a grass verge, another van and a Ford Mondeo both suffered severe front end damage and a Ford Focus was also extensively damaged in the smash.

The road was closed until around 9pm while investigations were carried out at the scene and to allow for the damaged vehicles to be towed away and for the crash scene to be cleared of

debris, oil and water.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Fortunately all the drivers received only minor injuries."

A van landed on its side following a collision on the Woodhead Pass yesterday