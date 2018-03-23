PICTURES: Dramatic car smash causes debris to 'smash bungalow windows as South Yorkshire resident slept'

Have your say

A dramatic car smash caused debris to fly through the bedroom window of a terrified elderly woman as she slept, witnesses claim.

A black Seat Ibiza smashed into a wall and a parked Ford Transit van causing debris and brickwork to fly through the bedroom window of an elderly woman's bungalow in Highgate Lane, Goldthorpe, at 2am this morning.

Police at the scene.

The 22-year-old man driving the car is fighting for life in hospital.

READ MORE: Homes raided in crime crackdown in Doncaster

A witness said: "The woman who lives there is in her 80s and she said she was in bed when stuff came through the window.

"Fortunately she was very lucky not to be injured.

The damage.

READ MORE: Thieves hunted over theft of fuel on industrial estate in Sheffield

"The crash caused lots of damage. It looks like two cars were written off, a wall was damaged and there was debris in the gardens of two bungalows.

"It also caused damage to their roofs as stuff was kicked up in the crash."

It is believed the driver lost control of his vehicle and smashed into a parked car.

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said firefighters cut him free from the vehicle.

READ MORE: Tens of thousands of counterfeit cigarettes seized in Doncaster

He sustained life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment where he remains today.

Crews from Dearne, Adwick and Cudworth stations, along with South Yorkshire Police, were called out to deal with the incident.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Do you live in this area? Did you hear or see anything this morning in relation to the collision? Or did you witness the collision and stop to offer help?

"If you can assist or believe you have information that may help, please call police on 101, quoting incident number 53 of 23 March 2018."