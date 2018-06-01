PICTURES: Doncaster man arrested after stabbing on roundabout in broad day light

A Doncaster man has been arrested following a reported stabbing on a roundabout in broad day light.

Police said a 22-year-old man was stabbed on Hartley Street Roundabout in Mexborough at 2.55pm yesterday.

Paramedics and police at the scene.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Armed police block Sheffield road

Officers flooded the scene and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance was also in attendance. The victim was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed today that a 25-year-old Doncaster man has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in custody.

READ MORE: Sheffield loses out to Leeds and Manchester in Channel 4 HQ shortlist

The roundabout and surrounding roads were sealed off by police for a few hours yesterday while officers dealt with the incident.

READ MORE: Sheffield pub landlord who was 'loved to bits' is honoured at memorial festival

Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting incident number 461 of Thursday, May 31.