Clothes, toiletries, medical equipment and toys have been pouring in all over Doncaster to be shipped out of the country to help those fleeing Russian president Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

The response has been so huge that some venues have been temporarily forced to suspend collections because of the sheer weight of donations from big-hearted Doncastrians.

Nuffield Health in Doncaster has been taking in items after Polish employee Malwina Wojtalik sprung into action and which will be delivered to Poland later this week, while Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Bentley has also been deluged with aid packages.

Nuffield is not accepting any further clothes or toys and people are being asked to check with organisers at collection points first as volunteers try to sift through the huge piles of donations.

Meanwhile, Branton St. Wilfrid’s Church of England Primary School has also been taking donations – but spokesman Aaron Worthington said they are also no longer able to take in further donations.

He said: “It shows communities coming together. We have had people from as far as Glossop coming to school through word of mouth, which is incredible.”

Doncaster’s Ukrainian Centre in Beckett Road will be staging a collection this weekend.

A spokesman said: “We know so many people in the Doncaster region are wanting to do their bit for Ukraine and we've received so many generous offers of donated items.

“As a first drive, we will be available to receive donations this weekend. We are limited on space and this will be run by volunteers.

“We do hope to formalise our own long term plan, or advise on a more suitable one in the future, should it be necessary.”

The centre will be open from noon to 4pm from Friday to Sunday for donations.

The spokesman said only new or unused items will be accepted. No fragile items should be donated.

Items needed:

- First Aid kits

- Bandages

- Dressing strips

- Tourniquets

- OTC medications (such as paracetamol, ibuprofen, antihistamines, calpol, Imodium)

- Disinfectants

- Dry food only (pasta, rice, noodles, add water sauces or sachets)

- Sleeping bags

- Blankets (normal or thermal)

- Dry baby formula milk

- Wet wipes

- Personal hygiene kits (no liquids over 500ml)

- Sanitary pads / tampons

- Hot water bottles

- High quality or new thermal clothing (for children and adults)

- Flasks

- Filtering/disposable masks

- Rain coats

- Underwear (male and female)

Clothing other than that on this list cannot be accepted.

1. Donations for Ukraine Donations pile up at Branton St. Wilfrid’s Church of England Primary School. Photo: JPImedia Photo Sales

2. Donations for Ukraine Branton St. Wilfrid’s Church of England Primary School has been collecting for war torn Ukraine. Photo: JPImedia Photo Sales

3. Donations for Ukraine Staff at Nuffield Health have been collecting. Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

4. Donations for Ukraine Nuffield Health has received hundreds of donations which will be shipped out to Ukraine. Photo: JPImedia Photo Sales