PICTURES: Contents of cannabis farm dumped on Sheffield area family's drive

A Sheffield area woman had the shock of her life after finding the contents of a cannabis farm dumped on her drive.

Sarah Gaffney, of Chesterfield Road, Barlborough, woke up this morning to find her property strewn with dozens of bin liners full of what looked like garden waste.

The content of a cannabis farm have been left on a private drive in Barlborough.

On closer inspection, the bags were found to contain the stalks of hundreds of marijuana plants as well as canisters of miracle grow, plastic pots and compacted soil.

Sarah said the bags must have been dumped overnight and whoever did it came past a closed gate in order to leave them there.

She said: "Shocked is not the word. It is a private drive.

"We have lived here for ten years and nothing like this has evener happened to us. It is unbelievable."

Sarah said she lives on the secluded road with her husband and 14-year-old daughter.

She called the police first thing but says she doesn't know if they have yet attended the scene.

Derbyshire police have been approached for comment.