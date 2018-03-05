PICTURES: Celebration night for Doncaster athletes was a runaway success

Doncaster running club Danum Harriers held their annual general meeting recently in the Arms Park Suite at Doncaster Knights Rugby Club.

The meeting was immediately followed by a party to celebrate the club reaching its 5th year anniversary. The club was founded in February 2013 with only 8 members and has grown to well over 100 members, with new members joining every week.

During the annual general meeting, Club Chairman, Kevin Taylor, reflected on some of the club achievements during 2017. This included recognising the efforts of members of the club who had completed marathons and ultramarathons for the first time. Kevin also highlighted the support club members had given to local events such as the weekly Parkrun, the Doncaster 10k, the Yorkshire Wildlife 5k and Edwinstowe 10k. These events had seen over 50 Danum Harriers competing. Kevin gave a special mention to the Harriers who had taken part in a running holiday to France with several members of the club competing in an organised race over there.

The meeting culminated in award ceremonies. Paula Davies one of the club captains recognised the Danum Harrier runners who have regularly taken part in the weekly free Parkrun on Saturdays at Sandall park. Paula had also devised a competition last year for the club to take part in as many other Parkruns across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire. Winners of the inaugural Tourist Parkrun trophies (one for each of the ability groups) were Chris Ramsey, Sharon Dale, Amanda Lane and Steven Farrell.

Kevin Taylor club chairman then awarded the Female Runner of the year trophy to Lynn Hutchinson. Lynn was nominated by fellow club members for her running achievements during 2017. Lynn only started running with the club in January 2017 and ran initially with the slower runners in the club’s Group 4. By November 2017 Lynn had progressed through all of the groups and was now running regularly with the fastest runners in Group 1, and had achieved many personal best times. Lynn was the first Danum Harrier female home at the Edwinstowe 10k. As well as competing in and finishing the York marathon Lynn also completed 2 ultramarathons. Lynn was also described by her peers as the happiest person that you will ever meet at the club. Along with her trophy Lynn was given a voucher donated from Curly’s athletes to choose from one of their organised events.

The Male Runner of the year trophy was awarded to Ian Gillings. Ian was nominated by fellow club members for his running achievements during 2017. Ian has lost a staggering 8 and a half stone in weight since he began running with the club. Ian has also progressed from running with the slower group 4 members to leading group 2 runs and running with group 1. Ian is an inspiration to club members, helping and motivating others to improve. Along with his trophy Ian received a voucher donated from Curly’s athletes to choose from one of their organised events.

Local band Wrooted played at the party and club members danced the night away until midnight. A prize draw took place after the band’s first set with local businesses having donated prizes these included Smile Thai Massage, Blizard Physiotherapists, Curly’s athletes, Chapman’s Physiotherapists, Metres to Miles Epworth, Tracey’s fitness Bessacarr. Further information on the running club can be found on their website www.danumharriers.co.uk