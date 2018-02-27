PICTURES: Car crashes into wall on snowy Sheffield road

This was the scene after a driver lost control on a snowy Sheffield road and veered into a wall.

Thankfully, no one is believed to have been injured in the collision on Robertson Road, Walkley.

Drivers have been warned to take care and allow extra time for journeys (photo: Mel Burton (@melburton4)

But it serves as another reminder of the treacherous conditions in much of the city as the weather system dubbed the 'Beast from the East' sinks its icy fangs deeper into the region.

Mel Burton shared these photos showing the aftermath of the crash, which it is understood happened at around 9pm.

"Car just skidded into neighbour's wall on Robertson Road," she said.

"The sign stopped it crashing over the edge. Luckily no one was hurt."

There has been heavy snowfall in much of Sheffield this evening (photo: Mel Burton (@melburton4)

The snow and icy conditions around Sheffield and surrounding areas have been causing major disruption this evening, with buses diverted and major roads blocked.

A yellow weather warning is in place, with the Met Office forecasting more snow for the region tomorrow.

South Yorkshire Police earlier today urged motorists to take care.

"We would just remind everyone to take extra care if the severe weather does come our way and to plan additional journey time," said Assistant Chief Constable David Hartley before the snow arrived.