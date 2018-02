Have your say

Police are appealing for information after a car was left abandoned on a busy Sheffield road.

The silver Ford Fiesta was found having been left across the pavement at the junction of Wulfric Road and City Road.

The vehicle had to be towed away from the scene after sustaining serious damage to one of its wheels.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or contact the Sheffield South East neighbourhood policing team via their Facebook page.