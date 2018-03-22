PICTURES: Brave Sheffield student takes marathon boob challenge

A young Sheffield athlete who beat cancer while still in her teens will next month compete in the the city’s half marathon - dressed as one half of a pair of boobs.

Niamh Hardy, 20, was diagnosed with neuroblastoma at the age of 15, and spent many months undergoing radiotherapy and chemotherapy at Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

Sheffield Hallam students Niamh Hardy and Millie Watson, are running in the half marathon dressed as a pair of boobs.

Now a Sheffield Hallam University student, she wants to celebrate being five years in remission by attaining another of the milestones she set herself when she was ill.

She said: “This will be my first ever half marathon and it will be such a huge achievement.

“This time five years ago I could barely walk down the hospital corridor without needing a wheelchair and now I’m about to run 13.1 miles.”

“I wasn’t able to do a lot of sport while I was undergoing treatment but now I am getting stronger and stronger.”

Back l-r Emily Nott, Alice Crombie and Sophie Atherton. Front l-r Victoria Hinde, Megan Buckley, Niamh Hardy, Millie watson and Alice Gilhespy-Swan, pictured in the Students Union, during the Boob Brunch.

“On the start line I will probably have a few tears in my eyes.”

Three years ago, Niamh took part in the Great Yorkshire Run in Sheffield, raising more than £1,000 for the Sheffield Children’s Hospital in the process.

This year she will do the half marathon with her Hallam Athletics colleague Millie Watson, but - to add an element of challenge to the race - they will do it dressed as a pair of boobs.

“We won’t be attached to each other but we will be running in tandem,” joked Niamh.

Sheffield Hallam student Niamh Hardy, pictured.

“We are running for the breast cancer charity CoppaFeel who we raise money and awareness for at university.

“The Uni Boob Team goes round campus to make sure all students - both men and women - know the signs and symptoms of breast cancer and why early detection is so important.”

When she was first diagnosed, Niamh was competing in high level tournaments and harboured hopes of emulating her hero and fellow Sheffielder, Jessica Ennis-Hill.

Now, however, she is just happy to be back running for fun and raising money for such important causes.

And thanks to her university course, she has now been trained in how to provide rehab care to cancer patients - so she can help people who are going through what she did.

To donate to Niamh’s fund, visit https://ubt201718.everydayhero.com/uk/ubt-hallam-1.