PICTURES: Blaze rips through Rotherham sports and social club 

Have your say

A huge blaze has caused major damage to a derelict sports and social club in Rotherham overnight.

Six fire engines were called out to the former Rawmarsh Progressive Sports and Social Club on Willow Garth, Rawmarsh, at 12.30am today.

The blaze rips through the club.

READ MORE: Man threatened with knife in terrifying Sheffield street robbery

READ MORE: Sheffield Wednesday make Steve Bruce first choice as new boss after Jos Luhukay departure

The fire was so severe that three of the crews were still at scene damping down at 9am this morning.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said the blaze spread throughout two floors at the building.

An aerial platform is used.

READ MORE: ‘Nothing significant to report’ from Mad Friday celebrations in Sheffield

Dramatic pictures released by the brigade show them dousing the flames with water hoses.

Crews attended from Rotherham, Dearne, Maltby, Edlington, Parkway and Elm Lane stations.

The cause of the fire will be investigated once it is fully out.

Firefighters at the scene.

Elsewhere last night, yobs set fire to a pile of litter in Staveley Street, Edlington, at about 1.45am.

A crew from Doncaster Central Fire Station extinguished the blaze.

Arsonists set fire to a wheelie bin in Galsworthy Close, Balby, at 2.40am.

Doncaster Central firefighters put the fire out.