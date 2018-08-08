PICTURES: Armed officers and police helicopter swarm Sheffield estate after 'car chase'

Armed officers and a police helicopter have descended on a Sheffield estate amid reports of a car chase.

The incident took place at around 7.30pm on Wednesday evening (August 8) Kilvington Crescent on the Woodthorpe estate in south east Sheffield.

Kilvington Crescent, Woodthorpe, Sheffield (photo: Google).

Eyewitnesses suggest a car chase had taken place which was brought to an end on the estate.

A resident told The Star that the incident had now finished and the car being chased - a new shape white VW Golf - had been taken away on the back or a recovery truck.

They said there were about five police cars and the officers who attended had dogs and guns.

They added officers had also gone onto the building site behind the crescent and an unmarked car had stayed in the area for about an hour and a half afterwards.

Armed police at the scene of an incident on the Woodthorpe estate (photo submitted).

The Star has contacted South Yorkshire Police and is currently awaiting a response.