PICTURES AND VIDEO: Sheffield residents dig in to show life goes on despite huge snowfall

Hardy Sheffield residents dug deep to show that life goes on despite heavy snowfall causing major disruptions across the city.

As much as 10cm of snow fell on the city as the weather made good on an amber warning issued by the Met Office earlier this week.

Residents help to dig out an ambulance in Walkley.

It is usually the emergency services who come to our aid but the roles were reversed as residents helped to dig out an ambulance that had become stuck in snow on Burgoyne Road, Walkley.

Deborah Simpson first noticed the vehicle was stuck and went out to offer the paramedics a hot drink, then two men appeared with shovels and helped to dig them out.

The 52-year-old, a trust fundraising manager at St Luke's Hospice, said: "It was great to see everyone pulling together. But that's what people in Sheffield do."

Meanwhile, the Steel City's 'Mad Man With The Pram' John Burkhill showed that not even adverse weather conditions can slow him down.

John Burkhill.

The 78-year-old Handsworth man, a familiar fixture on city streets with his trademark pram which he uses to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support, was pictured doing his usual rounds collecting for the charity.

In a scene that sums up everything good and bad about the snow, a bus was spotted stuck in Derbyshire Lane, Woodseats, while children joyfully enjoyed sledging down a hill nearby.

While plenty of children made good use of their time off from school by playing in the snow, the icy conditions led to a number of bus cancellations and diversions across the city. A tram broke down at Langsett causing delays while rail services were also affected.

Frustrated motorists also had to contend with numerous road closures, including the Snake Pass.

A snowy scene in Crosspool.

Meanwhile racing at Doncaster Racecourse was cancelled due to frozen ground.

Sheffield's fleet of 19 gritters were deployed to clear the major highways, while over in Doncaster the town's comically named 'David Plowie' and 'Gritsy Bitsy Teeny Weeny Anti-Slip Machinery' were also out in force.

Waste collection service Veolia apologised for disruptions to bin collections.

Rain and light snow is forecast for Saturday but this is expected to clear and temperatures will grow milder as the day goes on.

Bolehills.

Sheffield city centre.

Hugo the Italian Spinone playing in the snow at Greenhill Park