Galeforce winds ripped the roof off a Sheffield home as Storm Ali wreaked havoc causing damage in dozens of locations across the city.

Winds of up to 80pmh battered certain parts of the UK on Wednesday and strong gusts caused the roof to peel off a home in Middle Hay Place, Gleadless.

Fallen trees.

READ MORE: This is how you can still get Arctic Monkeys tickets for their Sheffield shows

According to residents the house is occupied by a woman and her young children but it is understood nobody was injured during the incident.

Elsewhere, residents were left trapped inside a home, a vehicle was crushed and trees fell on numerous roads causing disruption across the city.

Sheffield Council workers have been hard at work in the wake of the storm clearing debris to help get the city moving again.

Damaged vehicle.

Darren Butt, Amey account director, said: “In a typical year around 200 trees have to be replaced due to storms, natural wastage, vehicle impact and gales.

“Amey, on the behalf of Sheffield Council are currently focusing resources on clearing fallen trees caused by Storm Ali as wind and rain are forecast to continue overnight.

READ MORE: Arctic Monkeys in Sheffield: What the set list will be and what time will they be on stage

“The priority of Amey and Sheffield Council is to ensure the safety of all residents and we are working extremely hard to so do. Tree teams are responding to all calls for assistance and clearing all fallen trees as soon as possible.

Fallen trees in Sheffield.

“To allow the clearing of fallen trees to take place, we are asking that people are patient and let staff get on with their job in the current dangerous conditions.”

The toll of damage has been severe in certain parts of the city.

Residents were temporarily trapped inside a house in Myrtle Road, Heeley, after a mature whitebeam tree smashed into the property.

Householder Paul Hirst, aged 60, said: “Fortunately the small branches stopped it from crashing down too hard.

The roof was blown off this home in Gleadless.

“If it had come down quickly it would easily have put the window in.”

Strong winds also caused a tree on Hatfield House Lane, Sheffield Lane Top, to come crashing down, leaving the road impassible.

Two trees also fell in Tilford Road, near the junction of Beaver Hill Road, in Woodhouse causing traffic to be diverted.

Buses were re-routed in Intake, Burngreave and Wybourn due to fallen trees and a car was crushed in Sharrow.

The Woodhead Pass was temporarily closed to high-sided vehicles, while power cuts hits dozens of locations across the region.

As the clean-up from Storm Ali continues, another weather front called Storm Bronagh is now set to sweep across the UK this weekend.

A yellow weather warning is in place for Sheffield for the coming days with the Met Office forecasting rain and wind.

READ MORE: Fans’ excitement building ahead of Arctic Monkeys’ first Sheffield gig

Forecasters predict 100mm - almost a month's worth of rain - could fall in parts of Wales and Cumbria.

65mph winds are expected to buffet the UK as the Met Office warned of a "chance of injuries and danger to life" as the winds from the storm threaten to cut power and send roof tiles flying.