PICTURES AND VIDEO: Mountain of mess rubbish dump finally cleared from Sheffield car park

A Sheffield car park - blighted by a mountain of mess left behind by fly-tippers - has finally been cleared.

Tonnes of litter - including needles, furniture, suit cases, TVs and fridges - had been piled high for a few weeks at the Chatham Street Car Park situated just a five minute walk from the popular Kelham Island suburb.

Fly-tipping at the site.

READ MORE: Reports of another stabbing on the streets of Sheffield

Motorists who are charged £2.80 a day to park there branded the site "disgusting" and called for immediate action, while Sheffield Council warned the site owners they could face a £50, 000 fine and 12-month prison sentence if the area is not cleared up.

Essex-based Total Car Parks Ltd, which operates the site, has now taken action and arranged with the council to remove the rubbish from the site.

READ MORE: Bleeding man asked for help in Sheffield shop after stabbing

The Star visited the area today and noted that with the exception of a small amount of litter the vast majority of the rubbish has now been cleared.

A spokesperson for the company said they have provided "clear evidence" to Sheffield Council showing at least one offender dumping rubbish having visited the site 43 times recently, including up to four visits a day.

The cleared site.

READ MORE: Man hospitalised after ANOTHER stabbing in Sheffield

They accepted the dumped litter had caused "misery to our customers" and explained that they have been in discussion with a security firm to take action to help deter litter dumping at the site.

She added: "We very much appreciate the support our customers have given us, and we now hope that the measures we have put in place, will stop this illegal and disgusting practice."