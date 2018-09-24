PICTURES AND VIDEO: Council boss hits back over criticism after roof blows off Sheffield home ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

A council boss has hit back at claims that the authority did not respond quickly enough to repair a home which had its roof blown off in high winds.

Mum-of six Natalie Fauvel was in her council house with two of her children when high winds peeled the roof off their property in Middle Hay Place, Gleadless Valley, during Storm Ali last week.

The roof coming off the home.

The 36-year-old care worker told how she feared someone could have been killed as debris landed right where her sons and daughters usually play in the garden.

Fortunately nobody was injured but the ordeal did not end there for the devastated single mum as she claims it took the council a day to re-cover the roof.

She said the roof came off on Wednesday afternoon but the council did not fully re-cover the property until Thursday evening, during which heavy rainfall blew in from Storm Bronagh causing further damage to her belongings inside.

Sheffield Council has now responded to the criticism and issued a statement explaining their response to repairing damaged properties.

Councillor Jim Steinke, cabinet member for neighbourhoods and community safety, said: “I understand this is unsettling for all the residents affected by damage to their homes on Middle Hay Place. This was a completely unpredictable event and I am extremely relieved nobody was hurt.

“The council’s housing repairs service responded immediately to this incident. The site was secured but continued strong winds prevented any other work taking place that evening.

“The following morning we began work to remove the damaged roof and tarpaulin was in place by the end of the day to seal the properties from any further water. We are now working with our roofing contractor to begin work as soon as possible.

“We have offered emergency temporary accommodation and we continue to work with them to make sure they have a suitable place to live in until they can move back in to their property.”