PICTURES AND VIDEO: Busy Sheffield road cordoned off following serious crash 

Pictures and video footage has emerged from the scene of a major crash near Sheffield city centre this morning.
There is a huge police cordon in place at St Mary’s Gate between the roundabouts of London Road and Ecclesall Road, which has been closed to traffic for several hours.
A police forensic collision investigation vehicle was conducting speed and braking tests up and down the road.
Witnesses claimed there has been a serious crash overnight.
South Yorkshire Police are due to release further details this morning.