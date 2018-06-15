PICTURES: A-ha roll back the years as thousands rock Doncaster's Keepmoat Stadium

Thousands of music lovers packed into Doncaster's Keepmoat Stadium last night as 80s pop stars A-ha kicked off the first of two major concerts in the town this week.

More than 3,000 people descended on the stadium for the concert by the Take On Me stars which also included appearances from fellow 80s favourites OMD and former Thompson Twins frontman Tom Bailey.

Tom Bailey opened proceedings. (Photo: Robin Burns).

Fortunately, strong winds from Storm Hector earlier in the day died down in time for the concert with fans dancing on the pitch to a selection of well-known hits from all three acts.

Tom Bailey kicked off proceedings with songs such as Love On Your Side and Hold Me Now with OMD following along with a selection of classics from their back catalogue including Enola Gay, Electricity and Sailing On The Seven Seas.

A-ha's 90 minute set included much-loved hits such as Cry Wolf, Hunting High and Low and The Sun Always Shines On TV and lead singer Morten Harket took time to pay tribute to Doncaster, Doncaster Rovers and locally-born football legend Kevin Keegan during the 90 minute set.

Fans from across the country were in attendance for the show which will be followed on Sunday with a show by 90s hitmakers Steps.

A-ha lead singer Morten Harket. (Photo: Robin Burns).

They will be joined on the bill by boy band Blue and 2016 X-Factor finalist Saara Aalto.

And if you are off to Sunday's concert, you can find out everything you need to know HERE

* A full review of last night's show will follow.