Pictured: These are the areas of Sheffield where the population is decreasing

These are the areas of Sheffield where the population is decreasing

The population of Sheffield increased by 9% from 2002 to 2013 and unsurprisingly the biggest increase was in the city centre, where the figure rose by 113%.

By Darren Burke
Friday, 06 September, 2019, 10:35

But some areas of the city saw the population decrease during that time, or no change at all. These are the Sheffield wards where people are moving out at the same rate or faster than people are moving in. Images are for illustrative purposes only.

1. West Ecclesfield

West Ecclesfield -2% decrease.

2. Woodhouse

Woodhouse -1% decrease.

3. Beighton

Beighton -3% decrease.

4. Southey

Southey -1% decrease.

