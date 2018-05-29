PICTURED: The 'disgusting' state of one Sheffield estate

This was the disgusting scene in a part of Sheffield over the bank holiday weekend as litter spilled out of bins and onto the streets.

Ali Hussain called for action to clean up Page Hall after taking these pictures on Saturday and Sunday.

Litter in Page Hall. Picture: Ali Hussain.

He said there were similar scenes most weekends following a rise in the number of shops and takeaways in the area.

"I drive through Page Hall every day and on a Friday those bins are always full and on a weekend they don't get emptied and then they pull up on a Monday morning and have to do a big clean up," Mr Hussain said.

"I went past it yesterday and it was like a Third World country. If you look outside the shops, every single bin is full right down to Firth Park Road. I went past about six bins and they were all full - I think the council and Amey need to change their policy."

Page Hall has previously hit the headlines for litter with similar disgusting images showing litter and fly-tipping sprawled across the streets.

Litter in Page Hall. Picture: Ali Hussain.

Mr Hussain said: "It's the same every week - it's not just a one-off. By Friday night at 5pm or 6pm those bins are full. The shopkeepers are putting their rubbish in the bins too. I used to live there and it used be such a nice area.

"There are more shops and takeaways and more people living there but the number of shops has remained the same.

"I spoke to the locals and shopkeepers and they all said where should they put their rubbish."

Sheffield Council contractor Amey has been contacted for a comment.