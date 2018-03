This is the scene at a very wintry looking Bramall Lane this afternoon as Sheffield United prepare to take on Nottingham Forest.

Players warm up in the snow. Picture: James Shield.

Groundsmen are working hard to clear snow from the pitch as heavy snow continues to fall in Sheffield.

