PICTURED: Moment boy hurls bricks at police car in Sheffield

This is the shocking moment a boy lobbed two bricks at a police car in Sheffield, smashing the windscreen.

Police released the pictures after the young culprit, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, was caught and brought to justice.

Damage to the windscreen of the police car

The boy was captured on camera throwing the bricks at point blank range before running away.

READ MORE: Russia Calling! Sheffield man's World Cup song scores big with football fans

He was found guilty at Sheffield Youth Court of causing criminal damage to a police vehicle and was fined £180 and ordered to pay court costs.

He was also placed under a six-month court rehabilitation contract with the Youth Offender Panel.

READ MORE: 'Monster' jailed for 12 years for rape and sexual abuse of children he lured to Doncaster golf course

Sergeant Adam Wood, of the Sheffield Central policing team, said: "Hopefully he can be diverted away from crime. It is down to the support of the community that PCs Taylor and McCabe were able to bring the male to justice."