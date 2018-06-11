PICTURED: Graffiti scrawled on former Sheffield fire station

Graffiti continues to blight Sheffield - and it is not just the city centre which is becoming an eyesore.

The Star reported last month on the disgusting site at Supertram's Sheffield railway station stop where around 800-metres of a wall are scrawled with tags.

Graffiti on the former Mansfield Road fire station. Picture: Dean Atkins.

Now, these latest pictures show the state of the former Manor Top fire station, which has been plagued by vandalism since it closed in 2015.

The Mansfield Road site is currently listed on the market with commercial property consultants Campbell and Co.

Sheffield Business Improvement District (BID) recently held a six-week scheme to clean graffiti off businesses free of charge but the clean-up only covered BID's defined area in the city centre.

Diane Jarvis, BID manager, called for a joined-up approach to tackle the problem.

She said: "Cleaning up unwelcome graffiti makes a big difference – it shows the city cares about how it looks – and it helps to create a better place for those who live and work within it.

"It is an important part of showing our best side to visitors and is a big problem that needs to be addressed. Sheffield BID supports those businesses that fund the Business Improvement District with a free-graffiti removal service for commercial properties affected by unsightly graffiti.

"A consolidated approach involving multiple partners is also needed to maintain the appearance of key gateways. Addressing graffiti vandalism is not just about cleaning it up, it should also be about crime prevention measures and restorative justice.”

Concerned resident Mick Kidder also called for action to clean up other parts of the city after spotting graffiti on Commercial Street and King Street.

Commercial Street, Sheffield. Picture: Mick Kidder.

He said: "The graffiti at the station actually continues up Park Grange road and there is also a lot on Commercial Street and King Street, which also get an awful lot of visitors - they definitely see us at our worst.

"Some of the graffiti has drug, postcode gang and sexist contest. I'm really surprised at how bad we've let it get."

Anyone with any information about those responsible for graffiti across Sheffield should call police on 101.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.