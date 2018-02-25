PICTURE: This is what demolition crews found underneath former Sheffield social club

Construction workers demolishing a former Sheffield social club to make way for flats have unearthed a mysterious tunnel - prompting calls from those living near the site for work to be halted.

The former Holme Lea club on Handsworth Road, Handsworth, has been demolished following its closure in January 2017 but residents spotted a tunnel on the site and want to find out more.

Jack Ku, of Medlock Road, said he had contacted English Heritage to try and find out what it may have been used for after residents saw the tunnel through a gap in the fencing.

He said: "There is a lot of speculation at the minute. Some say it could be connected to St Mary's Church across the road and some say it could have been used by the miners but we don't know what it is yet.

"It's about 4 ft high and 4 ft wide and potentially could be something of historical significance so we want to find out what it is."

The club, which dated back to at least the 1920s, closed last year and Mr Ku said its closure had been a 'loss to the community'.

He added: "What if the tunnel goes underneath Handsworth Road and then we get some heavy rain or snow? It could collapse and we could be looking at a disaster.

"For me there are two issues. Firstly, the tunnel could be of significant historical interest and then there's the structural issue.

"I think the work should be halted until an investigation has been carried out into both issues. It's not something I have seen around here and certainly from the historical point of view alone it's worth investigation as well as whether it's structurally sound."