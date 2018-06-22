PICTURE: Sheffield drug dealer who 'hid heroin and crack inside Kinder egg' jailed

A Sheffield drug dealer who hid heroin and crack cocaine inside a Kinder egg has been jailed for five years.

Rebez Saleh was spotted acting suspiciously and loitering in Spital Hill on September 12 last year and was stopped by police.

Officers conducted a search where they found a Kinder egg containing 11 wraps of heroin and 14 wraps of crack cocaine with a street value of around £200.

Just a month later he attempted to flee officers and threw a package that landed on the roof of a business in Hallcarr Street, Burngreave.

When the package was retrieved, 17.8g of crack cocaine was discovered with a street value of around £1800.

The 33-year-old, formerly of Carwood Green, Burngreave, denied two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs but was convicted after a two-day trial at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday and jailed for five years.

After the hearing, PC Sean Campbell said Saleh's conviction should act as a message to other drug dealers that police are on their case.

He said: “I am pleased he is now in prison and another drug dealer is off the streets, and I hope this result sends a clear message to anyone else who thinks they are above the law that they will be caught and brought to justice.

“Sheffield Tasking Team are continuously out on proactive patrols in the Spital Hill and Burngreave areas, catching Saleh in possession of large amounts of class A drugs twice in just over a month, which is a clear indication he had no respect for the law or the detrimental effect it would have on the people he was dealing to.

“Saleh did not care he was in full view of people in the Spital Hill area of Sheffield when he was dealing drugs, and couldn’t even own up to his offending at court, choosing to enter a not guilty plea to his crimes.

