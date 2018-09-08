PICTURE: Public asked to ‘remain vigilant’ after man stabbed in Barnsley

Police are asking the public to ‘remain vigilant’ after a man was stabbed in Barnsley.

Police were called at around 8.20am this morning (Saturday, September 8) following reports that a man had been stabbed in Barnsley town centre.

Officers then received numerous further reports of an individual in the town centre with a knife.

Police have now revealed one person has been arrested in connection with the incident and is in police custody.

They added that one man has suffered minor injuries but that no other injuries have been reported at this time.

An investigation is now underway to establish whether this is an isolated incident and whether the individual acted alone.

There are several scenes in place and a high visibility police presence in Barnsley town centre, while initial enquiries take place to understand the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The public are asked to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity by calling 101, or 999 if a crime is in progress or a life is at risk.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 246 of 8 September 2018.

Shops in the town centre were reported to be ‘on lockdown’ after the incident, but have since reopened.