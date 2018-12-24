PICTURE: Police dealing with ‘serious incident’ on busy Doncaster road 

A major road in Doncaster is partially closed this morning due to what is described as a ‘serious police incident’.  

South Yorkshire Police’s Operational Support Team said Bawtry Road at Bessacarr is shut between Church Lane and Brocklesby Drive.

Police at the scene.

They said this is due to a ‘serious police incident’ and is expected to be closed until 10am. 

Unconfirmed reports online suggested there has been a road traffic accident. 

Emergency services at the scene.

A picture taken at the scene also appeared to show damaged vehicles behind police tape. 

We have asked South Yorkshire Police for more details and are waiting for a reply. 