PICTURE: Police dealing with ‘serious incident’ on busy Doncaster road 

Have your say

A major road in Doncaster is partially closed this morning due to what is described as a ‘serious police incident’.

South Yorkshire Police’s Operational Support Team said Bawtry Road at Bessacarr is shut between Church Lane and Brocklesby Drive.

Police at the scene.

READ MORE: Man threatened with knife in terrifying Sheffield street robbery

They said this is due to a ‘serious police incident’ and is expected to be closed until 10am.

READ MORE: Sheffield Wednesday make Steve Bruce first choice as new boss after Jos Luhukay departure

Unconfirmed reports online suggested there has been a road traffic accident.

Emergency services at the scene.

A picture taken at the scene also appeared to show damaged vehicles behind police tape.

READ MORE: ‘Nothing significant to report’ from Mad Friday celebrations in Sheffield

We have asked South Yorkshire Police for more details and are waiting for a reply.