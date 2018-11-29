PICTURE: Pedestrian reportedly hit by vehicle in Sheffield city centre

0
Have your say

A pedestrian has reportedly been hit by a vehicle in Sheffield city centre this evening.  

Members of the public claimed on Twitter that a pedestrian had been involved in a road traffic collision in Eyre Street at about 6.30pm. 

READ MORE: Fury as ANOTHER piece of Sheffield’s street art is destroyed by vandals

A picture has also been posted online showing police at the scene. 

READ MORE: Police probe into nightclub stabbing in Sheffield

Stagecoach Yorkshire later tweeted that services are being diverted  via Jessop Street and Matilda Street due to ‘an incident’. 

The scene. Picture: SY Citizen Journalism

The scene. Picture: SY Citizen Journalism

South Yorkshire Police has not yet released  any details. 

READ MORE: Police probe into nightclub stabbing in Sheffield

The force has been contacted for information and we are waiting for a reply. 